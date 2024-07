A police officer's foot was run over while responding to a service call in Oro Valley Tuesday morning.

Details are limited, but the incident involving a black Dodge Charger, took place at Calle Concordia and Calle Loma Linda between 7 and 8 a.m., according to a spokesman from OVPD.

One person was arrested, but the other got away in the Charger, according to OVPD.