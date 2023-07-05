Oro Valley Police investigating 'attempted explosion' at Wells Fargo ATM

Oro Valley Police are investigating an apparent explosion at an ATM machine early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to an alarm at the Wells Fargo at 550 E. Tangerine Road, at about 4:30 a.m., according to OVPD.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that someone had damaged the ATM machine using some sort of weapon or explosive, OVPD said.

The suspect had already fled the scene. Pima County Regional Bomb Squad is on site.

What was used and whether or not the ATM machine was breached is still under investigation.