Oro Valley Police Department's volunteers keeping an eye out in the community

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department continues receiving help from the community through its long-running volunteer program.

72-year-old Allan Roberts has lived a busy life, but always felt like something was missing.

He is now a volunteer for the Oro Valley Police Department, who described himself as the "eyes and ears" of the community.

Roberts, and 69 other volunteers, patrol the neighborhoods and areas of town where officers can't always be.

"They do a lot of different things for us. They have radios to help out patrol when it's needed, any kind of traffic issues and they'll report stuff that they see. It also gives an approachable thing for community members to use when they see them," shared Oro Valley Police Department Sergeant Marshall Morris.

The Citizen Volunteer Assistants Program (CVAP) has been a success in Oro Valley since 1998.

"We've had over 300 volunteers go through the program in that time frame. I still have a volunteer, that's currently active with us, that's been in the program for 23 years now," expressed Roberts.

After completing training, volunteers go out in pairs during daylight hours. Carolita Strickland has been with the CVAP program four years.

"We're ambassadors and that's what we try to be," said Strickland.

It's connecting with the community that she and her partners enjoy the most.

"We're all about community policing. That's getting the community involved and just being out in the community," added Strickland.

"I have created 40 or 50 friends. I moved out here with no friends. That's been a good thing," said Roberts.

