Oro Valley Police Department K9 receives body armor donation

Oro Valley Police Department/Facebook
An Oro Valley Police Department K9 has received a donation of body armor.
Posted at 10:18 PM, Aug 17, 2021
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Oro Valley Police Department K9 has received a donation of body armor.

Oro Valley Police Department’s K9 Risu has received a bullet and stab protective vest, which was donated by nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., according to OVPD's Facebook page. The nonprofit established since 2009, has a goal to provide vest that protect K9s in law enforcement and other related agencies.

This potentially lifesaving vest was sponsored by Terri Hendricks of Tucson, and the vest was embroidered with “In honor of Gene and Marvin Evans."

For more information about the nonprofit, click here.

