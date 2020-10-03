Menu

Oro Valley Police: Copper Creek park vandalized

OVPD/Twitter
Posted at 10:10 AM, Oct 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-03 13:10:28-04

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — A park in the Copper Creek area was vandalized September 29, Oro Valley Police say.

The vandalism includes tagging hateful words, causing damage to walls, ramadas and tables.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to call 520-229-4900.

