Oro Valley Police: Copper Creek park vandalized

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — A park in the Copper Creek area was vandalized September 29, Oro Valley Police say.
The vandalism includes tagging hateful words, causing damage to walls, ramadas and tables.
Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to call 520-229-4900.
Sadly someone vandalize a park in the Copper Creek area by tagging hateful words, causing damage to walls, ramadas & tables on 9/29 Please look at the pics of the perp & vehicle if you have a lead call us 229-4900 case V20091105 TY for your help. #NoReason #VandalismHurtsEveryone pic.twitter.com/iC4K8Q2Mjf— Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) October 3, 2020