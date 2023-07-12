Oro Valley motorists can expect delays on La Cañada drive starting July 17

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Oro Valley plans to repair and replace a section of a water main, which means the southbound lanes of La Cañada Drive will be closed from July 17th until approximately July 28th, depending on the weather.

The closure will be from the Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center entrance intersection to the median break just north of West Blooming Desert Way.

This is expected to cause traffic delays as the traffic pattern will be altered and the speed limit reduced to 15 mph in the detour area throughout the project. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.

During the construction period, both southbound lanes of the affected area will be inaccessible, while the two northbound lanes will be converted into a single lane for northbound travel and another for southbound travel.

Southbound traffic will be diverted onto northbound La Cañada at the Community Center entrance intersection. At the median near West Blooming Desert Way, southbound traffic will merge back onto the southbound lanes, restoring La Cañada to its original four-lane configuration with two lanes in each direction.

Adequate barricades and clear signage will be in place to guide motorists along the detour and indicate traffic lanes. The detour will be in effect 24/7 until the trench can be repaved. Construction work will be conducted during daylight hours, with no night work scheduled.

Drivers are urged to adhere to the reduced speed limit, remain vigilant near barricades, and exercise caution around construction personnel.

The water utility department identified certain valves and aging water mains that require replacement while surveying its infrastructure vulnerable to future construction in the La Cañada right-of-way. Consequently, the closure of La Cañada Drive is essential to address a section of one of these water mains.

The Town of Oro Valley extends its gratitude for the public's patience and understanding as efforts are undertaken to enhance the water infrastructure in Oro Valley.

Any questions can be directed to the Oro Valley Water Utility at 520-229-5017.

