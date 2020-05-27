Menu

Oro Valley July 4th event canceled, fireworks show still in the works

Fireworks
Posted at 10:58 AM, May 27, 2020
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — The annual 4th of July event in Oro Valley has been canceled because of COVID-19.

A fireworks show is still in the works though, according to the town.

To increase visibility, larger shells are being used that will travel farther into the night sky, creating for more "oohs" and "ahhs" around the Oro Valley area.

"Though we may not be able to gather in one location this year, we can still gather as a community under the same sky and celebrate safely from our own homes," the town said in a press release.

To prepare for the event, a test run of the fireworks show is scheduled for Thursday, May 28 at 8:30 p.m. on Hole #1 on the El Conquistador golf course.

No onsite spectators will be allowed.

