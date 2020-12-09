Oro Valley hospital, Golder Ranch Fire raise donations for local nonprofit

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Golder Ranch Fire District and Oro Valley hospital teamed up for a food drive Tuesday to raise donations for a local nonprofit.

Community members donated non-perishable food and money that'll go to the nonprofit IMPACT of Southern Arizona that help those in need throughout our community. Due to COVID-19, they collected donations by way of a drive-thru.

IMPACT provides meals to more than 450 homebound seniors weekly, as well as 500 families in Pima and Pinal county, each month.

GRFD Captain Adam Jarrold said "So this is great for us as firefighters. You know, we give back every day answering that call to service when people call cause they're having an emergency. This is just a different way for us to give back and being able to help out a little bit. And helping those in a non-emergency basis, is really great, especially this time of year."

Golder Ranch Fire says the food drive helped collect 3,457 pounds of food and 1,200 dollars in cash donations.