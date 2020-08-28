Oro Valley drive-in theater moving to Steam Pump Ranch

TUCSON, Ariz. — Oro Valley's pop-up, drive-in movie theater is getting a new location.

El Toro Flicks is moving to Steam Pump Ranch after operating in an empty lot at the Oro Valley Marketplace for the past several months. The move is official on Sept. 1, the company announced in a news release.

"Not only did we outgrow the Oro Valley Marketplace lot capacity but this new site is closer, larger & more attractive for our guests," El Toro Flicks managers said in a email.

The company also hopes the new location will have enough space for local food vendors to offer meals and snacks to movie-goers.

El Toro Flicks also operates a drive-in theater in downtown Tucson, near Granada Avenue and Congress Street.