Oro Valley couple files sexual assault counterclaim against Josh Pastner

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - An Oro Valley couple has filed a counterclaim against the Georgia Tech basketball coach, claiming sexual assault and sexual battery.

Georgia Tech men's basketball Coach Josh Pastner filed a civil suit against Ronald Bell and Jennifer Pendley. The lawsuit claims that former team boosters Bell and Pendley attempted to extort and blackmail him.

On Thursday, the defendants answered that civil suit and filed a counterclaim against the coach. In the counterclaim, Pendley claims that Coach Pastner sexually assaulted her in February 2016.

The counterclaim claims the incident happened in Houston, Texas at a hotel. It says Pendley and Bell were staying in the Hilton Americas Hotel downtown to support the University of Memphis men's basketball team, where Pastner was the head coach at the time. It claims Pastner sexually assaulted Pendley and threatened her, if she were to tell anyone about what happened.

The counterclaim goes on to say that there were 11 alleged occasions where Pastner sexually harassed Pendley between February 14, 2016 and March 3, 2016.

In response to the counterclaim, Scott Tompsett, Pastner's attorney says "There was no sexual assault. It is a lie. Josh never acted improperly with Ms. Pendley. Never."

If you want to read the full statement from Tompsett, click here.