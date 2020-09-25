Oro Valley community and recreation center extends reopening until Oct. 5

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — The Town of Oro Valley’s Community and Recreation Center announced Friday it has postponed reopening until Monday, October 5.

The center originally planned to reopen Sept. 28, but after previous decisions to monitor the Arizona Department of Health Services’ weekly data -- the center will now open a week from its originally scheduled date, according to the town of Oro Valley. After Pima County reached the substantial level in one of three designated data benchmarks, Oro Valley's selected date provides a higher chance to remain open, and avoid potential spikes in positive COVID-19 cases.

Oro Valley's Parks and Recreation Department will evaluate next week's data and relay any changes that may occur to the reopening plan.

Below are guidelines OV Parks and Recreation will be following from state health officials:



Reservations for classes, lap lanes, and gym usage are required to use the facility. Please go online to reserve your space. You can also call 520-544-1900, option three, for the front desk. Online reservations are recommended to provide the best opportunity to secure a spot.

Reservations will open for CRC classes, lap lanes, and gym usage two days before the usage date at noon. Please note that Aquatic Center reservations will remain at 5 a.m.

Temperature checks and symptom screenings will be required at the door for all guests prior to entering the facility.

Face coverings will be required at all times while at the facility. If unable to wear a face covering, individuals should not participate in activities conducted at the CRC and will not be permitted to enter. Appropriate masks will be available at the entrance if needed.

Face coverings or masks that incorporate a one-way valve (typically a raised plastic cylinder about the size of a quarter on the front or side of the mask) designed to facilitate easy exhaling do not meet the face-covering requirements and will not be allowed at the facility. Appropriate masks will be available at the entrance if needed.

If you are at a higher risk for severe illness, you should avoid visiting the CRC. People at higher risk for severe illness include adults 65 or older and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions.

Occupancy limitations of 25% usage will be implemented. This will allow 12 people per hour in the gym/cardio area. We will also hold group fitness classes with reduced capacity.

Showers, locker rooms, drinking fountains, and Kids Korner will remain closed.

All paused memberships will be reactivated once the facility reopens. If you would prefer not to return at this time, please email recreation@orovalleyaz.gov or call 520-229-5050 and staff can discuss membership options with you.

Tennis court reservations will resume once the facility reopens. For information about lessons and clinics, please contact El Conquistador Tennis at 520-229-5372.