Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Oregon woman found dead at Arizona campsite; Suspect jailed

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Generic siren
Siren Generic
Posted at 6:48 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 09:48:00-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been found dead at a northern Arizona campsite and an Oregon man she was traveling with has been arrested.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say they were notified Tuesday by police in Milwaukie, Oregon about a possible missing and endangered woman who may be in the Flagstaff area. Sheriff’s deputies began contacting campers and handing out flyers of Benjamin Mota and 38-year-old Melisa Rose Wheeler, both from Oregon. They say one camper recognized the woman and identified the couple’s camping location, but Wheeler was found dead.

They say Mota returned to Oregon in the victim’s vehicle. He's being held on a $1 million cash bond on suspicion of second-degree murder as he awaits extradition to northern Arizona.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.