Oregon-based Dutch Bros Coffee is coming to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - Love coffee? Well, get excited. The Oregon-based Dutch Brothers Coffee is coming to Tucson.

The coffee shop will be located where the former Mimi's Cafe used to be, at 120 S. Wilmot Road, near Broadway and Wilmot.

Developers are in the beginning stages, and an opening date is not yet set.

There are 25 Dutch Bros locations in Arizona, but this will be the first in Tucson area.

