Order up! Local food delivery app 'Onda Güey' fuels Tucsonans' hunger

TUCSON, Ariz. — The demand for food delivery apps has soared since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

For a few dollars more, these services will deliver a tasty meal right to your door, avoiding any possibility of a health risk.

Hidden in the app store, is one local choice focused on delivering some Downtown Tucson Favorites directly to your door.

The service is called "Onda Güey" (on-da way). Founders Chris Cunneely and Nelly Rubio sat down with KGUN9 to explain the bread and butter of their business.

"Seeing the percentages that these different delivery platforms are charging the restaurants and then also charging the customers, a gap where that money is just leaving Tucson and there ought to be an option where it can at least stay here," Cunneely said.

With "Onda Güey," less than five percent of your order leaves Tucson.

"Our deliveries are exclusively handled by Onda Güey Couriers, a vetted collective of Tucson’s most trusted and competent professional couriers, with over 20 years experience delivering throughout Tucson," the company's website says.

All bike couriers and drivers consider all safety precautions, including no-contact deliveries.

After news broke of a new ordinance putting a cap on delivery apps to help small restaurants, Cunneely said their app already meets the requirements.

"We already meet the ordinance's guidelines as far as our Service Fees go," he said. "When they sign up with Onda Güey, they are signing up to be listed on the Onda Güey ordering platform, and are charged at most a 15% service fee for Order Processing."

Downtown eats on the app include Boca Tacos Y Tequila, Diablo Burger, and Frog and Firkin.

If a restaurant is interested in joining the app's service, email info@ondaguey.com.

Onda Güey is available to download on both the Google Play and Apple app stores.

For more information, visit their website.