Opioid 100 times more potent than fentanyl hits Tucson streets

Carfentanil, a synthetic opioid 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine, has been confirmed for the first time in the illicit local drug supply.

According to a news release from the Pima County Health Department, pills seized on May 8 by Tucson Police Department contained carfentanil. Tucson Police told the health department that the pills were identical to typical M30s (pills laced with fentanyl), making it impossible to distinguish between the two.

The identical look means more people might overdose and die from unknowingly taking the more potent pill, the news release said.

"It is not meant for human consumption," said Brian Eller with the Pima County Health Department. "The risk for respiratory suppression, the person just stops breathing, is significantly higher than the other synthetic opioids that we currently see."

Carfentanil can be fatal in extremely small amounts, even through skin contact or inhalation, the news release said. But it can only be detected through advanced laboratory testing and it is impossible to distinguish on the street.

Overdoses involving carfentanil may require multiple doses of naloxone (Narcan) for reversal, the news release said.

Carfentanil has been in 37 states over the last year, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.