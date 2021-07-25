Operation Homefront gives hundreds of kids at Davis-Monthan school supplies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — To ring in the new school year for Southern Arizona military families, a group of volunteers put on Operation Homefront to give families one less thing to worry about.

“We actually have 350 backpacks filled with school supplies at this particular event,” said Mikie Hoeye, co-captain of Operation Homefront. “One of the things about the summer is that we have a lot of military families that are moving and they’re coming into their communities. So, we’re trying to make sure that they’re starting strong and staying strong.”

The mission was accomplished with supplies inside of the backpacks and books ready to be read.

The reaction from little ones was priceless.

“I love this part and I love this part because I get to see how excited they are to get back into the classrooms,” said Hoeye.

Emily, a second-grader, said she was excited for school as she looked at her new school supplies.

“It makes me feel happy. I can’t believe I got new school supplies," she said.

Her mom, Eveleen Zapata said she can’t wait for her daughter to return to the classroom.

“We’re very, very thankful and appreciative of the support we are getting as a military family,” said Zapata.

Operation Homefront plans to give out about 450,000 backpacks nationwide this school year.