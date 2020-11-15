Operation Homefront gives Davis-Monthan families holiday meals

TUCSON, Ariz. — A national nonprofit focused on helping military families provided holiday meals and gift cards in Tucson Saturday.

Operation Homefront distributed meals to Davis-Monthan families through its annual holiday campaign. Approximately ten holiday meal kits and gift cards were handed out to pre-registered military families at VFW Post 549.

With the ongoing pandemic, health and safety are a top priority and goods were delivered in a drive-thru style following local, federal and CDC guidance.

Since the program started in 2010, Operation Homefront served its 500,000th military family member.

Families were also given toys donated from Dollar Tree and its customers.