Operation Deep Freeze in effect Thursday night

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Salvation Army is enacting Operation Deep Freeze Thursday night.

The shelter opens at 3 p.m. to provide a warm bed to those who need it when temperatures drop below 35 or 40 degrees with precipitation.

The Salvation Army says if the beds are full, cots are laid out in the dining hall and some individuals are transported to partnering organizations.

The program will continue through March 30th for nights that meet the above criteria.

People that need a place to stay during Operation Deep Freeze nights can go to the Salvation Army Hospitality House at 1002 North Main Avenue by 3 p.m.

Once there, they will receive a hot meal and overnight bedding and/or transportation to overflow shelters.

The Salvation Army is also partnering with Naughton's Plumbing to collect warm items to provide to clients that need to stay warm.

Items such as coats, blankets, hats, gloves, beanies, socks and sweaters are welcome.

The Salvation Army asks for these items to be donated to any Naughton's Plumbing or the Hospitality House.

You can also donate money by credit card by calling 520-795-9671; designate to Operation Deep Freeze.