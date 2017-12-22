Operation Deep Freeze in effect Thursday

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Operation Deep Freeze will be in effect Thursday night.

When temperatures drop to freezing levels, The Salvation Army opens its doors for those stuck on the street with nowhere to go when the temperature drops.

Operation Deep Freeze takes place each year on nights when temperatures drop below 35 or 40 degrees with a chance of rain.

The Salvation Army offers a warm bed for the night and a hot meal at the Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave.

If the beds get full at the Hospitality House, cots are laid out in the dining hall.

If that gets too crowded, transportation will be provided for some people to stay at other partnering organizations.

The Salvation Army is also partnering with Naughton's Plumbing to collect items like coats blankets and gloves to help keep people warm.

For more information, call 795-9671.