Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Operation Deep Freeze in effect for Jan. 1

items.[0].image.alt
Megan Meier - KGUN
"You think you're going to be down because you're in a place that's not your home," said Faye Renee Ronez-Almeda.
The Salvation Army Tucson Winter Warming Shelter
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 13:34:25-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army Tucson says Operation Deep Freeze is in effect for January 1, 2022.

Those who are in need of overnight shelter, can go to the Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House located at 1002 N Main Avenue between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Donations are currently in need, including coats, blankets, gloves, socks, and sweaters.

Donation drop-off sites:

  • The Hospitality House at 1002 N. Main Ave., 7 days per week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Naughton’s Plumbing, 6062 E. Speedway Blvd., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the Salvation Army or Operation Deep Freeze, call 520-795-9671.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!