Operation Deep Freeze in effect for Jan. 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army Tucson says Operation Deep Freeze is in effect for January 1, 2022.

Those who are in need of overnight shelter, can go to the Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House located at 1002 N Main Avenue between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Donations are currently in need, including coats, blankets, gloves, socks, and sweaters.

Donation drop-off sites:



The Hospitality House at 1002 N. Main Ave., 7 days per week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Naughton’s Plumbing, 6062 E. Speedway Blvd., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the Salvation Army or Operation Deep Freeze, call 520-795-9671.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

