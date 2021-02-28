Operation Deep Freeze in effect Feb. 28

Menu

The Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness made a tough call this year and decided to cancel their annual count of people living on the streets, known as the Point in Time (PIT) count.
Posted at 4:19 PM, Feb 28, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army Tucson says Operation Deep Freeze is in effect for Feb. 28.

The Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House located at 1002 N Main Avenue has opened its doors and will be accepting those who need overnight shelter until 9 p.m. tonight.

Donations are currently in need, including coats, blankets, gloves, socks, and sweaters.

Donation drop-off sites:

  • The Hospitality House at 1002 N. Main Ave., 7 days per week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Naughton’s Plumbing, 6062 E. Speedway Blvd., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the Salvation Army or Operation Deep Freeze, call 520-795-9671.

