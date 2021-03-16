Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Operation Deep Freeze in effect 3/16 due to cold weather

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps
The Salvation Army&#39;s program will provide shelter to homeless people during cold temperatures Monday.
operation deep freeze.jpg
Posted at 11:09 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 14:09:03-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Operation Deep Freeze is in effect Tuesday due to Tucson's cold temperatures.

According to the Salvation Army, anyone seeking shelter can stay overnight at the Tucson Hospitality House located at 1002 N. Main Ave.

"Donations are in need to help keep people warm this winter. Items needed include: coats, blankets, gloves, socks, and sweaters. Donations can be dropped off at Naughton’s Plumbing, 6062 E. Speedway Blvd.," the Salvation Army said.

For more information, call 520-795-9671.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.