Operation Deep Freeze in effect 3/16 due to cold weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Operation Deep Freeze is in effect Tuesday due to Tucson's cold temperatures.

According to the Salvation Army, anyone seeking shelter can stay overnight at the Tucson Hospitality House located at 1002 N. Main Ave.

"Donations are in need to help keep people warm this winter. Items needed include: coats, blankets, gloves, socks, and sweaters. Donations can be dropped off at Naughton’s Plumbing, 6062 E. Speedway Blvd.," the Salvation Army said.

For more information, call 520-795-9671.