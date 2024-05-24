Operation Chill Out needs volunteers

TUCSON, Ariz. — Operation Chill Out, The Salvation Army’s heat relief program that runs from June through August on any day the official Tucson forecast is expected to rise to 102 degrees or higher, is in need of volunteers.

Volunteers are needed to ride along with a staff member in our air-conditioned van to distribute cold water, snacks, hygiene supplies and other heat-relief items.

Operation Chill Out is intended to reduce the risk of exposure, dehydration, heat stroke and other health risks for people experiencing homelessness. This program also provides a daily location for those experiencing homelessness to connect with resources and learn more about housing options available to them.

Volunteer commitment is flexible (Monday through Friday only), but volunteers are asked to try to commit to a particular day and time (if possible) . Volunteers will work between 2-3 hours per shift.

Those interested in participating can sign up at salarmy.us/TucsonOPCHILLOUT.

In addition, donations of water, healthy snacks and other heat-relief items are still needed for the “Snack Sack” Donation Drive. All donations are directly utilized for Operation Chill Out.