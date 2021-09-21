OPA! 2021 Tucson Greek Festival set for this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Baklava, Moussaka, Souvlaki and more Greek foods will be ready for pickup this weekend at the 2021 Greek Festival. The St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church is located at 1145 E. Fort Lowell.

The two-day Greek Festival starts Friday, Sept. 24 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 25. The festival is not running at full capacity yet.

Food is only available for those who pre-ordered by Sept. 10, but guests are welcome to stay and enjoy music with a live DJ and other festival favorites.

