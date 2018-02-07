Only 1 abortion bill filed in time for Arizona Legislature

PHOENIX (AP) - A proposal to boost abortion reporting by doctors, hospitals and the state's Medicaid plan is so far the only piece of legislation targeting the contentious issue before the Arizona Legislature this year.

The proposal from Republican Sen. Nancy Barto is tame in comparison to other laws passed by the GOP-led Legislature during each session in the past decade. It faces its first hearing on Wednesday.

Even though a bill filing deadline has passed, supporters of abortion rights are braced for more because abortion opponents often seek amendments or other last-minute changes later in the session.