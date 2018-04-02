One year of Second Chance Centers in AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. - Prisoners who have done their time may be given a second chance.

President Donald Trump is supporting this idea by declaring April "Second Chance Month." He says the U.S. will emphasize the need to "provide opportunities for people with criminal records to earn an honest second chance."

President Trump also urges the implementation of "evidence-based" programs in prison symptoms that focus on job training, mentoring, and treatment for drug and mental health issues.

But, the president is calling for something that Arizona has already been doing for a year.

This week is the anniversary of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's Second Chance Centers. They are part of an initiative that provides pre-release workforce services to inmates through the Arizona Department of Corrections.

More than 800 inmates at the three centers received these services and about half of those inmates have gotten their second chance so far and became employed after release from prison.