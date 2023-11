One year after falling 20 feet at Tanque Verde Falls east of Tucson, a hiker recently returned to try it again, according to the Southern Arizona Rescue Association.

The rescue group posted on its Facebook page that the female hiker was severely injured at the time of her fall last December and was unable to move at the base of the cliff.

SARA responded to her rescue and the Arizona Department of Public Safety lifted the hiker out of the canyon via helicopter.