One year into the Ina Rd. construction project

Max Darrow
10:40 PM, Feb 15, 2018

The Ina Rd. Construction project is making progress -- even though it might not feel that way for some. It's caused a lot of problems for some businesses, but for others, not so much.

MARANA, Ariz. - The I-10/Ina Rd. construction project is a year underway. While business has been tough for some spots, others tell KGUN9 that's not the case.

"Actually, not too much," Kimberly Desantis said.

She works at Bonnie and Clyde Hair and Nail Salon, located on Ina Rd. between I-10 and Thornydale, but closer to Thornydale. Desantis believes their location, as well as the nature of their business, is the reason why they haven't taken a hit. They can always count on their regular clients for business.

"I would say at least three-fourths of my customers I've had for 10, plus years," she said.

Her commute has taken a hit, however.

"Coming in isn't really that big of a deal." Desantis said. "But going home is awful."

She has no choice but to use the road. Others tell KGUN9 they avoid it at all costs.

"It's been under construction for like ever," Bryan Toconnor said. "I just avoid it and take Magee or work my way around it."

The project's anticipated finish is in spring, 2019. Desantis says she's excited to see what new businesses will open up in the area, once the project is complete.

