One woman dead after Eastside collision over the weekend

An Eastside collision led to one woman dead on Saturday, Dec. 2, according to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PCSD deputies responded to a report of a traffic collision at 4:27 p.m., at East Tanque Verde Road and North Soldier Trail.

One of the drivers, 58-year-old Cathaleen Pelayo, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.

An investigation revealed that Pelayo was traveling south on Soldier Trail, approaching Tanque Verde. The other vehicle was traveling west on Tanque Verde.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection, according to the news release. No criminal charges will be filed.