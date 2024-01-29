Watch Now
One teen killed, another injured while trying to cross I-10 in Marana Friday

Posted at 4:48 PM, Jan 29, 2024
A 15-year-old boy was killed and 17-year-old boy was injured as they attempted to cross Interstate 10 near the Cortaro Road Exit in Marana, Friday night.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, a Ford Mustang was driving westbound on I-10 at around 10:35 p.m., when the driver saw one of the boys in the road at milepost 246 and swerved right, clipping one of the teens and hitting the other.

The 15-year-old boy died at the scene. The 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

