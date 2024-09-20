One suspect dead, another arrested in connection with Southside murder

An arrest has been made in the south-side shooting death of 44-year-old Manuel A. Avechuco on Sept. 13.

Ambernovana Guadalupe Gradillas, 24, was arrested on suspicion of felony murder. Her boyfriend and suspected accomplice, Alejandro Ray Gamez, shot and killed himself before being arrested.

According to the interim complaint, Gamez told Gradillas he needed money to leave town, following a string of armed robberies. Gradillas told police that Gamez wanted to rob Avechuco.

Gradillas told investigators that she arranged a meeting with Avechuco near Mission Manor Park to buy drugs, the complaint said.

During the meeting, Gradillas got into the front passenger seat and picked up a small amount of cocaine from Avechuco, the complaint said.

Gamez approached the car and tried to get into the front driver's side door, which was locked. He then walked around and opened the front passenger side door where Gradillas was sitting.

Gamez shot Avechuco, the complaint said. Avechuco drove the car a short distance before stopping and falling out.

Gradillas then got into the car and drove it around the corner, before fleeing the scene with Gamez, the complaint said.

Tucson Police responded to the shooting at around 10:30 p.m. where they found Avechuco in the roadway at West Calle Evelina near South Calle Pinta, according to a news release from Tucson Police.

Avechuco was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, Gradillas was identified as a person of interest, the news release said. As details emerged, detectives ultimately charged Gradillas with felony murder, the news release said.

Additional information revealed that Gamez, Gradillas and an accomplice committed a string of robberies on Sept. 10, including an armed robbery at Mezo Smoke Shop on East Speedway.

Gamez then shot and killed the accomplice at a south-side park following the robbery, the news release said.

Police located Gamez at an apartment complex on Sept. 14. Gamez shot at police, damaging a patrol vehicle, then ultimately killed himself.

In addition to murder, Gradillas was charged on suspicion of multiple counts of armed robbery and aggravated robbery.

