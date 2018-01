TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - One person was taken to the hospital after an early-morning shooting on New Year's Day.

Tucson Police were called to a home in the 2100 block of E. 36th Street, near Campbell. When officers arrived, they found one person had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are now trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story, stay with KGUN9 on KGUN9.com as more information becomes available.