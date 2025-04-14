One plane makes unscheduled landing at TIA; another catches fire at airpark

UPDATE (3:39 p.m.): According to a statement from Delta, flight 937 returned to Tucson shortly after takeoff following indication of a mechanical issue with the plane's left engine.

The crew followed procedures, Delta said, to return to Tucson International Airport and declare an emergency as a precaution.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our people and customers, and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels," the statement said.

—————————————

Delta flight 937 returned to Tucson, AZ (TUS) shortly after takeoff following indication of a mechanical issue with the aircraft’s left engine. The crew followed procedures to return to TUS and declare an emergency as a precaution. Nothing is more important than the safety of our people and customers, and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels.

Tucson Airport Authority Fire responded to an "aircraft incident" at Tucson International Airport Monday afternoon, involving a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900, according to a TIA spokesman.

The aircraft had to return to TIA shortly after takeoff. The plane landed safely without further assistance required, the spokesman said.

The airport remained operational, the spokesman said.

North of Tucson, an aircraft caught fire at Pinal Airpark. According to a Pinal Airpark spokesman, the fire was in a disassembly area that was started by residual fuel.

Silverbell Army Heliport Fire and Avra Valley Fire District responded, the spokesman said. The fire was contained and extinguished with damage only to the aircraft.