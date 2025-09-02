Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person sent to hospital in critical condition following rollover on I-19

Santa Rita Fire District
Santa Rita Fire District crews responded to calls of a rollover on southbound Interstate 19, near the Sahuarita exit, Saturday night.

Upon arrival, crews found a car on its roof with heavy damage, according to a social media post from SRFD. One of the car's occupants had been ejected, the post said.

The ejected patient was "stabilized, packaged and transported" to Banner University Medical Center - Main Campus in critical condition.

Crews also deployed a handline to cool the car, since there was smoke observed coming from the engine compartment, the post said.

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

