One person sent to hospital after head-on crash in Green Valley

Santa Rita Fire District
One person was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near the Quail Creek community in Green Valley, Wednesday.

According to a social media post from the Santa Rita Fire District, crews responded to the crash at East Quail Creek Boulevard and North Campbell Avenue, at just before 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found two vehicles with damage consistent with a head-on collision, the post said.

The driver of one of the vehicles managed to get out prior to the crew arrivals. The driver of the second vehicle was still in the vehicle when crews got there.

Everyone was properly restrained, the post said.

One person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the post said.

