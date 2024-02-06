Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

One person displaced in Eastside apartment fire

Tucson Fire Department
Megan Meier
Tucson Fire Department
Posted at 10:40 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 12:40:43-05

One person was displaced at a single-story duplex apartment fire on Tucson's east side, Monday night.

Tucson Fire crews were called to the fire in the 3600 block of South Marvin Place at around 11:48 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke and flames coming from a front window of one of the apartments, according to a post on Tucson Fire's X (formerly Twitter) feed.

During a search of the apartment, a woman was found in a back bedroom. Crews carried her out of the front of the residence, the post said. She was suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire was called under control a few minutes after midnight. No firefighters were injured and there was no damage to the other units.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood