One person displaced in Eastside apartment fire

One person was displaced at a single-story duplex apartment fire on Tucson's east side, Monday night.

Tucson Fire crews were called to the fire in the 3600 block of South Marvin Place at around 11:48 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke and flames coming from a front window of one of the apartments, according to a post on Tucson Fire's X (formerly Twitter) feed.

During a search of the apartment, a woman was found in a back bedroom. Crews carried her out of the front of the residence, the post said. She was suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire was called under control a few minutes after midnight. No firefighters were injured and there was no damage to the other units.