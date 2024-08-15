One person dead after attempted vehicle stop by Border Patrol near Arivaca.

One person is dead after an attempted vehicle stop by Border Patrol near Arivaca.

A Border Patrol agent assigned to the Nogales Station tried to stop the vehicle near the intersection of Ruby and Old Stage roads at around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The vehicle failed to yield and crashed, resulting in the death of a passenger.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Pima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, the news release said.

