One man in hospital after possible shooting near Speedway and Main

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is investigating a possible shooting that happened on April 8, 2023.

TPD says officers responded to reports of a shooting near Speedway and Main.

A man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they conducted a follow-up on a bus in the area of Miracle Mile and Flowing Wells.

According to TPD, no suspects are outstanding and no one is in custody.

Details are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

----

