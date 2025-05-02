One last time: Nonprofit resale shop benefitting firefighters closing its doors

The Greater Tucson Fire Foundation is hosting the final day of its final sale at its Safe Shift - Tucson Fire Foundation Estate Sale Store this Saturday, May 3.

After eight years of raising money for firefighter wellness in Southern Arizona, six of that at its current location at 2801 E. Grant Road, the resale shop is closing its doors.

"Safe Shift has fulfilled its purpose by generating funds for the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation to meet immediate needs while establishing an endowment for future requirements," Michael McKendrick, chairman of the board of trustees, said in a letter posted to the Safe Shift Facebook page in February.

"Given the store's achievements, the GTFF Board of Trustees has decided to cease operations, with May 1st-3rd being our final regular sale date, and concentrate on the Foundation's core mission: 'Taking care of those who take care of us.'"

Safe Shift holds once-a-month sales, run by volunteers, selling donated items ranging from furniture to art to housewares.

The current sale started on Thursday. It will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

McKendrick did say that the foundation will most likely be liquidating the remaining inventory in the near future.

According to the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation website, "Safe Shift was developed to create a source of sustainable funding for programs not covered by insurance or tax payer dollars; addressing the health and wellness needs of our regional firefighters, first responders, and their families. Safe Shift is a fundraising arm of the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation, a non-profit public charity."

