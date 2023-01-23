One killed in car crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has confirmed a crash Monday has led to the death of one person on Mary Ann Cleveland Way, a road stretching from Houghton to Colossal Cave roads.

The two-lane highway covers a largely residential area of Vail, with multiple schools along the roadway.

This is a developing story.

KGUN 9 is awaiting details of the crash from TPD, and will update this story once more information becomes available.