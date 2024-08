TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Tucson Police Department, an adult male was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the 3900 block of S. Winter Palm Dr.

TPD said that shortly before 3:30 p.m., officers from Operations Division East responded to reports of a shooting.

No suspects are in custody, TPD said.

TPD also said an investigation is underway and details are limited at this time.