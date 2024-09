Two cats and a dog died in a fire in midtown Sunday afternoon.

Tucson Fire crews responded to the 2900 block of East Beverly Drive at 3:40 p.m., according to a social media post from TFD.

The fire was in the back bedroom, but smoke was visible from the roof and the back of the house, the post said.

The blaze was controlled by 4:01. No people were injured in the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.