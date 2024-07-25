One dead, multiple people ejected from semi crash on I-10 at Rita Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle rear-end crash on I-10 at Rita Road Wednesday night, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

DPS says one semi-truck rear ended another semi on I-10 at 11:37 p.m., temporarily closing the freeway to traffic. DPS says one of the trailers was carrying passengers, and multiple people were ejected in the crash. One person was declared dead at the crash site, confirms a spokesperson from DPS.

Border Patrol and Homeland Security are assisting with the investigation. KGUN 9 has not yet confirmed any other information about the passengers. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.