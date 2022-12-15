UPDATE: Law enforcement shoots, kills suspect near Grant and Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was shot after firing at officers on West Rillito Street following an altercation, according to the Tucson Police Department.

At about 7:07 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, officers were called regarding an aggravated assault at a Circle K.

Officers found an injured man who was originally hurt at a nearby mobile home park on West Rillito Street.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries, and police were told the suspect was armed.

Officers then went to the home of 56-year-old Steven Garcia, who was suspected of the assault.

A shot was heard inside the home and Garcia stepped outside to fire at officers using a handgun, according to the TPD.

Officers fired back at Garcia, who was shortly after pronounced dead.

No one else was injured during the incident, said the TPD.