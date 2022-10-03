One dead in motorcycle, pickup truck crash on Speedway near Craycroft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle left one person dead, according the Tucson Police Department.

After 7 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 2, officers were called about a Dodge Dakota pickup truck and a Suzuki GSX-S1000F motorcycle.

Firefighters arrived and pronounced 18-year-old Nathaniel Warren Washington dead on scene.

Investigations noted that the pickup truck was making a left turn from Speedway Boulevard from the median lane were a "No Turns" sign was.

During the turn, Washington was driving westbound on Speedway Boulevard and crashed into the pickup truck.

Witnesses say Washington was weaving through traffic had his front wheel raised off the ground before the crash.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, he was also determined to not be impaired at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been.