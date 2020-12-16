One dead in fatal vehicle collision

TUCSON, Ariz.-- A 25-year old man is dead after a fatal vehicle collision Monday afternoon.

Tuscon Police said Victor Ortega Brito was traveling southbound on N. Freeway Road and collided with two vehicles in an intersection.

Tucson Fire personnel were on scene and rendered aid to Brito.

Brito was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and later died from them.

Tucson Police say the investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued.

According to authorities, no signs of impairment were found in the other two vehicles but excessive speed by Britto does appear to be a contributing factor to the collision.

