One dead in apartment fire on Pantano Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fire was extinguished at the Overlook Apartments on South Pantano Road but one person was found dead, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

Just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to the apartment complex. At the scene, they noticed smoke coming from the first floor of a building.

Residents were evacuated from nearby apartments. Firefighters reveal the fire was under control by 3:39 p.m.

Investigators say they found a man between a bed and closet. He was declared dead on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.