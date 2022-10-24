One dead in apartment fire on Pantano Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fire was extinguished at the Overlook Apartments on South Pantano Road but one person was found dead, according to the Tucson Fire Department.
Just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to the apartment complex. At the scene, they noticed smoke coming from the first floor of a building.
Residents were evacuated from nearby apartments. Firefighters reveal the fire was under control by 3:39 p.m.
Investigators say they found a man between a bed and closet. He was declared dead on scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.