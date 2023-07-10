One dead following collision on Tucson's south side

One person is dead following a fatal collision on Tucson's south side over the weekend.

Tucson Police responded to a crash at South Campbell Avenue and East Canada Street shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers found a collision involving a Nissan Altima and a Toyota FJ Cruiser. The driver of the Altima, 33-year-old Raul Zepeda Gonzalez, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from TPD. A passenger in the Altima was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the FJ Cruiser, 22-year-old Julian Anselmo Sosa, was transported to a local hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Tucson detectives determined that the FJ Cruiser was speeding south on Campbell Avenue, swerving back and forth between the median and curb lanes, according to the news release.

The Cruiser drifted into oncoming traffic and struck the Altima, which was heading north. Officers determined Sosa was impaired at the time of collision, the news release said.

Sosa was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, and felony criminal damage.

The investigation remains ongoing.

