One dead, another injured in southside mobile home park shooting

Police asking anyone with information call 88-CRIME
Megan Meier
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at a mobile home park on the south side around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, according to a media release from Tucson Police Department.

According to the release, patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting at 5255 S. Park Ave. where they found two men had been shot. Alexis Pesqueira Martinez, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, a 30-year-old who was not identified in the media release, was taken to Banner-University Medical Center after receiving aid on-site. TPD says his injuries are considered life-threatening.

TPD says investigators believe "a number of individuals" were on location but left before officers responded. Detectives are asking for anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.

The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been identified. Police say more information will be released when it becomes available.

