Tucson Police detectives are looking for two vehicles that were traveling with a Honda Civic that crashed on East Golf Links Road Friday night.

The cars were speeding east on Golf Links from South Craycroft Road at around 10:30 p.m., when the Civic lost control and veered into oncoming traffic, according to TPD.

The Civic crashed into and an 18-wheeler and the driver died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the other two vehicles is asked to call 88-CRIME.